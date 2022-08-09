New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Johnny Depp The French fashion house has inked a seven-figure endorsement deal with Dior, a source close to the actor confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Sources tell TMZ that the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star will be the face of Dior’s cologne Savage as part of a multi-year deal.

The gossip site reported that Depp, 59, called off the deal after fashion photographer Gregg Williams attended one of Depp and English guitarist Jeff Beck. Concerts in Paris.

Depp first signed with Dior in 2015, and the fashion brand stuck with him through his nasty divorce. Amber Heard. After Heard accused him of domestic violence, Dior stopped airing its Savage commercial on TV, but reportedly did not drop him as an ambassador.

After Depp’s huge victory in the defamation trial against Herd In Fairfax County Circuit Court In Virginia, Dior revived the fragrance ad.

A seven-member jury awarded Depp $10.35 million after the “Aquaman” actress described herself as a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

The panel awarded Heard $2 million In her countersuit, But Depp emerged as the clear winner in the six-week court battle.

Both sides said they are appealing the June 1 verdict.

After the trial ended, according to TMZ, Savage’s sales at Sephora and Ulta increased.

Meanwhile, Depp’s ex Recognized in Israel Earlier this month he had lunch with music journalist and supporter Eve Barlow, who was banned from the trial for tweeting during the trial.

The actress took her 1-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard along on her trip to the Holy Land.

A spokesman for Dior did not immediately return a request for comment.