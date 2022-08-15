New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Johnny Depp The spokesman announced Monday that he will direct his first film in nearly three decades following a court victory over ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp, 59, is set to direct and co-produce “Modi,” a film based on the life of Italian-born painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani, alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

The film is adapted from the play “Modigliani” by Dennis McIntyre and focuses on the artist’s life in Paris in 1916, according to a press release.

“I am honored and truly humbled to bring the saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life to the screen,” Depp said in a statement. “It’s a life of hardship, but ultimately triumph – a universal human story that all audiences can identify with.”

The film focuses on a pivotal 48 hours in Modigliani’s life when he achieved critical and commercial success.

Modigliani, who became friendly with Pablo Picasso, was known for his heavy drinking and drug use. The artist, who died aged 35, was best known for his stylized female nudes.

“This project is very close to Al’s heart,” Navidi said in a statement. “This is a slice of Modi’s life and not a bio. My dream is to work with Johnny again – he is a true artist with an incredible vision to bring this great story to the screen.”

Navidi and Pacino worked together on “The Merchant of Venice” in 2004 and Wild Salome in 2011. “Mody” will start production in Europe in spring 2023.

Depp’s directorial debut was 1997’s “The Brave,” starring Marlon Brando, which was widely panned and never made it to theaters.

“Moody” is Depp’s latest professional pursuit since winning $10.35 million verdict In a 2018 op-ed against Heard, 36, for defaming him by claiming to be a victim of domestic violence.

Depp later testified that he struggled to get studio work Accusations were made against him He vehemently denied the allegations – of physical and sexual abuse.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star says he sued his wife not for money, but to restore his reputation.

After closing the curtains to the sensation A six-week defamation trial In June in Fairfax, Virginia, Depp unveiled his first art collection, which sold out within hours.

He rekindled an endorsement deal with Dior for a reported seven figures as the face of the French fashion house’s Cologne Savage.