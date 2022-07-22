New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Johnny Depp Ex-wife Amber Heard filed a notice of appeal Friday challenging a Virginia jury’s decision to award her $2 million in damages, the latest development in the warring exes’ years-long legal saga.

The latest filing comes a day later “Aquaman” actress She filed a notice of appeal in Fairfax County Circuit Court, the first step in an attempt to overturn the ruling that ordered Depp to pay $10.35 million in restitution.

Depp, 59, accused Heard, 36, of defamation by falsely calling himself a domestic violence victim in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, and the jury found in his favor on all of his claims.

Depp has hit back through her lawyer, Adam Waldman, calling her allegations a “hoax” and claiming she defamed him.

After sensation A six-week trialA jury found in Heard’s favor on one claim and awarded her $2 million, a verdict Depp is now appealing, according to the filing.

A source close to Depp told Fox News Digital that the jury’s decision was a clear victory for him and that he would like nothing more than for the two of them to move on and heal.

But if Heard wants to pursue further litigation, he must file an appeal to ensure the record and all relevant legal issues are preserved for the Virginia Court of Appeals.

The couple have been at loggerheads since their 15-month marriage broke up in public in 2016.

Depp allegedly beat her badly and once sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in a drug-fuelled rage. Virginia Jury Strongly rejected.

Depp testified that Heard was the real abuser in their marriage, smashing his hand with a vodka bottle and biting the tip of his finger.

