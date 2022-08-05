New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Johnny Depp And Christina Ricci talks candidly about discovering what it means to be gay when Ricky was just 9 years old and working with Depp’s then-girlfriend Winona Ryder on the ’90s classic, “Mermaids.”

The “Yellowjackets” star recalled the conversation while chatting with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” show and later working with Depp on “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.”

“Johnny [Depp] He was the one who actually explained to me what homosexuality was when I was 9,” she said.

Cohen asked, “Really? And how did that come about and how did he explain it?”

“Something was going on on set and someone wasn’t being nice to someone else,” Ricci said. “And they’re like, ‘Oh, maybe he’s gay.’ And then I said, ‘I don’t understand what that is.’ And, I’m in Winona [Ryder] trailer, and she was like, ‘I don’t know how …’ So, she put me on the phone with Johnny. And Johnny explained to me.”

Depp and Ryder Started dating in 1990 and got engaged after a few months of dating, but ended their tumultuous relationship in 1993.

The Bravo Patriarch was amazed and said, “This is incredible.”

“Yes, and in simple terms,” ​​she added. “He was like, ‘When a man wants to have sex with a man and a woman wants to have sex with a woman,’ and I thought, ‘Ah, okay.'”

Cohen looked puzzled as he tried to clarify that this was years after you were on ‘The Addams Family.’ You had a sleepover at Cheers. Did you just find out what it was to be gay?”

“So, no, it’s on the set of ‘Mermaids.’ When I was 9 years old. My first movie set” she said.

“Mermaids” was based on the 1986 novel by Patty Dunn and was Ricci’s film debut. She also starred opposite Cher and Bob Hoskins.

“I thought it was on the set of ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.’ I was like … ” Cohen joked, before Ricci added: “No, that would have been completely insane.”

Cohen thought it was “very sweet” that Depp explained, “That’s fine,” while Ricci assured him that everything was “very real, just like I did.”

“I love it Winona Ryder You had to put Johnny Depp on the phone to get that story that he somehow couldn’t spit out, or I mean, you got Cher in the next trailer.”

“I know, we have to run there,” Ricci said.