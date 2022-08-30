New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Cash is king.

The image, memory and music of the late entertainment legend Johnny Cash are all coming to life tonight on Lower Broadway in Nashville.

JR Cash – as he was called – visited the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee as a teenager in 1950.

That day a chance encounter with young country music icon June Carter, whose family laid the groundwork for country music in the 1920s, foreshadowed the future of the genre — and led to one of the most epic love stories in entertainment history.

In 1956 Cash returned from the US Army to perform at the Ryman Auditorium as a rising star. He owned the town from 1969 to 1971 when his nationally televised ABC variety program “The Johnny Cash Show” was taped. Milestone stage.

“He has a couple rules that he wants to set,” Lisa Errington, assistant manager of museum and tours for the Ryman Auditorium, told Fox News Digital in a backstage interview at the arena last weekend.

“The first is that he has creative control over who’s going to perform,” she said.

“He didn’t want to be just one kind of countryman. He wanted to have whoever he wanted.”

Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles, among others, have all performed on “The Johnny Cash Show” at the host’s request.

“It really confirms that this building is about more than country music,” Errington said.

“Cash has placed 134 singles on the Billboard charts, including at least two a year for 38 consecutive years.”

The lineup of performers helped cement Cash’s image as a cross-genre talent and boosted Nashville’s reputation as a music city.

Nearly two decades after his death in 2003, Nashville visitors still want a lot of cash.

The Johnny Cash Museum is one of Music City’s most popular cultural attractions.

Among its highlights: an eye-popping display of every Cash Chart single on 45 RPM vinyl.

It’s an amazing collection of over 100 Billboard hits across multiple decades and genres.

His first, “Cry, Cry, Cry” was released in 1955; His last, a haunting remake of “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, stunned the music world in 2002, the year before he died at age 71.

“In total, Cash had 134 singles on the Billboard charts, including at least two per year for a period of at least 38 years,” the museum said.

Music City visitors can enjoy cold beer, southern fare and country tunes, new and old, at Johnny Cash Bar & BBQ, located next to the museum.

Inside, a large mural painted on the white brick wall reads “The Fabulous Johnny Cash Show.”

The Man in Black appears in photos, other murals and billboards throughout Nashville, especially in its raucous downtown honky-tonk district.

New artists are still singing reverentially about cash in their latest tunes.

His grave in Hendersonville, about 20 miles northeast of the city, is a popular shrine today.

Cash has been immortalized beyond his career in songs with entertainment A-listers Jason Aldean, Kid Rock and Lenny Kravitz, among others.

“By the light of the jukebox at three quarters/Like Dolly and Porter, Carter and Cash,” Madison Kozak, a 25-year-old country music newcomer from Ontario, sang Saturday night at the Grand Ole Opry.

She was performing her just-released song “If We Were a Country Song.”

The romance between June Carter and Johnny Cash lives on in country music lore today.

Their story was brought to the silver screen in the 2005 Hollywood hit “Walk the Line” starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon.

The Ryman Auditorium offers tourists a more intimate look.

Visitors can get a behind-the-scenes look at the area where the two met that day in 1950, but Johnny and June Carter Cash’s dressing room is one of the main attractions of the tour.

“He saw June and he fell in love. He thought she was amazing, the bee’s knees,” Errington said in Ryman Auditorium.

“We want to tell their story, tell their love story.”

The couple got married in 1968.

His ability to tap into the emotions of music fans today and Cash’s influence across genres is most evident at the Johnny Cash Museum, located a block from the Ryman Auditorium across from Broadway in downtown Nashville.

It’s a small but busy attraction just steps from Broadway’s main drag that leaves some visitors with pride and others with tears.

A video of Cash performing his patriotic 1974 song “Ragged Old Flag” plays on a continuous loop in a museum displaying an American flag.

Visitors silently clapped and chanted “Yes!” Cash concludes: “On second thought, I want to brag/’cause I’m so proud of that tattered old flag.”

A couple broke down in tears as they watched a powerful video for Cash’s version of his last hit, “Hurt,” in 2002.

It was a success six years ago for songwriter Trent Reznor and his band Nine Inch Nails.

Cash’s version of Haunting won Country Music Association Video of the Year and Single of the Year, American Music Awards Song of the Year and a Grammy Award for Best Short Form Video.

“Wow, (I felt like) I lost my girlfriend because that song wasn’t mine anymore,” Reznor said in the exhibit.

Even a very young songwriter has to admit that cash is king.