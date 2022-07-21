New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

John Walsh, host of “America’s Most Wanted” and co-founder of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), described Chicago as a “killing field” on “Hannity” Wednesday.

His comments come nearly a month after Fox News analyst Giano Caldwell’s 18-year-old brother, Christian, was fatally shot while out with friends on June 24.

“One of America’s great cities has descended into holy hell,” Walsh said. It is a killing field. Chicago is a killing field with no judgement, no justice. The police are overwhelmed.”

As of Thursday, the Chicago Police Department is actively investigating the shooting that left Christian dead and S. Two other victims were injured on the 11400 block of Vincennes Ave. The other victims, a 31-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were unknown to Christian.

Fox News analyst Giano Caldwell’s brother, fatally shot in Chicago, to rest: ‘The flame is lit’

An unidentified male suspect entered a black sedan and fled the scene eastbound after the shooting, the police department said.

“It’s unbelievable,” Walsh said. “Giano Caldwell’s brother, Christian, was doing what young people do in the summer in Chicago and was brutally murdered.”

Fox News analyst Giano Caldwell remembers 18-year-old brother fatally shot in Chicago: ‘All I want is…justice’

“You can wait forever for justice in Chicago,” he said, adding that while Chicago had 800 homicides in 2021, the Windy City’s highest number of homicides in a single year in a quarter century, only half of those homicide investigations were resolved, as Fox 32 Chicago Reported.

Meanwhile, there were about 3,500 shootings in 2021, compared to more than 3,000 in 2020.

Christian is remembered for his smile, his love of friends and family, as well as his interest in sports, video games and music.

Caldwell and his brother were two of nine siblings who grew up poor in Chicago. He has repeatedly criticized the city’s “soft-on-crime” policies that allow repeat offenders back on the streets. Born in 2004, Christian was the youngest of nine siblings and just turned 18 this year. Caldwell previously told Fox News Digital that Christian and his other younger brothers are like children because Caldwell is the father figure in their lives.

Christian was buried on July 9 at Oak Park Cemetery in Forest Park.