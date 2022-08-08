closer
John Travolta paid tribute to his “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John after her death was announced Monday.

“My dear Olivia, you have made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the actress. “Your influence is incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you down the road and we’ll all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

She announced Newton-John’s death on social media.

“Olivia has been a symbol of success and hope for 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” the statement read.

“Her healing spirit and pioneering experience lives on with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.”

