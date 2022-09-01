New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

John Travolta “Very proud” of her 11-year-old son who has completed a new level in ninja training.

Travolta, 68, Video shared His son climbed and swung from the monkey bars with fans this week.

“Ben just achieved level 3 ninja and I’m so proud,” he captioned the video.

Many congratulated him in the comments section.

John Travolta Receives His 737 Pilot’s License: ‘Very Proud Moment’

“Great going Ben,” wrote actress Sharon Stone.

Kristin Davis added, “Unreal!!!! So amazing! Go Ben.”

Travolta first showed off Ben’s ninja training on Instagram in April.

“My Spider-Man Ben!” He captioned the first video, in which Ben shows his way through a ninja course.

The “Grease” star continued to showcase her son’s progress with another video in May, calling it the pre-teen’s “new best.”

Ben is the youngest child of Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston. The couple share three children together: Ben, Ella and their youngest son, Jett. Preston died After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

Jett died in 2009 While on vacation with family in the Bahamas.

Travolta is candid about how he approaches the subject of death with his children. The “Pulp Fiction” actor once shared a conversation with Ben about death in an interview.

“He said to me once, ‘I’m afraid you’re going to go because mom died,'” John told Kevin Hart during an episode of “Heart to Heart.” “And I said, ‘Well, that’s a very different thing.’ And then I was conflicted about my longevity and her limited life.”

“But you know, Ben, you’ve always loved the truth, and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re going to be gone or when they’re going to be… Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mom left at 57, too young. . But who is to say?”