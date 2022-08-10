New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

John Stamos and The Beach Boys pay tribute to the late “Full House” star Bob Saget.

At the “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” concert at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, where Stamos and The Beach Boys dedicated the song “Forever” to his former co-star, a video montage of Saget was shown to the audience.

The 1970s classic “Forever” has been performed several times “Full House” by Stamos’ beloved character Uncle Jesse.

Last Friday, Stamos first previewed the Los Angeles concert, taking to Instagram to post a video of him playing the drums while The Beach Boys sang “Kokomo” in the background.

In the video, former co-star Lori Loughlin is seen dancing and applauding Stamos’ performance.

His caption read: “Kokomo Dancers, featuring an old friend. Catch America’s band Sunday and Monday.”

The “Big Shot” actor also reposted a fan’s Instagram video, which highlighted the “Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer” event.

In the video, it displays clips of the concert on a jumbo screen and includes a Saget tribute featuring scenes from “Full House.” The song “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” by the Beach Boys completes the post.

Saget died on January 9 At the age of 65. He was found unresponsive in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the death on social media, saying it found no signs of foul play or drug use.

Since Saget’s death, Stamos has paid tribute to his longtime friend several times, including a Netflix special.

“Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute” was filmed by Saget’s friend Mike Binder and focuses on the “Full House” star’s memorial.

In the Netflix trailer, Stamos is seen reading his last text from a dear friend.

“I want to read my last text from Bob,” Stamos said in the special. “I love you so much,” he said, “that God gave me the brother I wanted.”