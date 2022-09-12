New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” had a lengthy segment criticizing the “law and order” brand for what he considered a “fantasy” of law enforcement.

The “Law & Order” franchise was created by Dick Wolf in 1990 with the debut of his original show. Since then, the series has spawned several spinoffs that have produced over 1000 episodes of television.

While the fictional law enforcement series is seen as a staple of television, Oliver has openly slammed the franchise for being “pro-law enforcement”.

“Dick Wolf brags about how the show is written in shades of gray, or how it will show both sides of an issue, one side of which is always on and that’s the police,” Oliver said.

He specifically focused on the show’s habit of portraying upper-class white males as criminals, often in an attempt to cover up the “structural racism” of the police.

“You can see that he doesn’t want to make a show in which his good-guy cops are disproportionately targeting communities of color. He wants people to like that. But the result of all these creative decisions is a system plagued by structural racism rather than portraying flaws, the show largely It presents exceptionally competent police working within an impartial framework that predominantly convicts white people,” Oliver said.

He added, “In general, police reform is often portrayed by the main characters as a nuisance to them at best and a threat to public safety at worst.”

Oliver has frequently attacked police officers and Republicans on his show, often with abusive tirades. In 2021, he blasted police officers who refused to comply with vaccine orders.

“All the time we hear from the police when they kill an unarmed, black person, ‘they have to follow orders,'” Oliver said. “Because as long as you comply, things will go well. But it only seems to work one way. Because when officers are asked to follow simple rules or face consequences, a negligible amount of them flip their st.”

Regarding “Law & Order”, Oliver commented that “if a medical show is giving us false information, we’ll say it’s dangerous” yet “that’s what ‘Law & Order’ is doing.”

Oliver concludes, “Underneath it all, it’s a commercial, a commercial created by a man who is, in his own words, ‘an unabashed enforcer of the law,’ and he’s very good at selling things. In this instance he’s selling an entire fantasy.” That a lot of people in this country are very willing to buy. That’s fine as long as we ignore the fact that it’s advertising a defective product.”