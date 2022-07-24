New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and could miss the 2022 season while he battles it.

Metchi made his announcement through the Texans. He is about to enter his first season in the NFL.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), a highly curable form of leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and hope to recover soon,” he said. .

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I can’t wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Houston selected Mechi in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In three seasons at Alabama, he caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 2021 season was his best with the Crimson Tide. He had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. All are career highs. He finished third in the SEC in receptions and receiving yards.

He caught a touchdown pass in the national championship game against Georgia.