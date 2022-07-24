closer
Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III announced Sunday that he has been diagnosed with leukemia and could miss the 2022 season while he battles it.

Metchi made his announcement through the Texans. He is about to enter his first season in the NFL.

John Metchie of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine on March 2, 2022 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

(Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

“Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), a highly curable form of leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and hope to recover soon,” he said. .

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I can’t wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

Houston selected Mechi in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Alabama Crimson Tide's Bryce Young (9) talks with teammate John Metchie III (8) before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 4, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In three seasons at Alabama, he caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 2021 season was his best with the Crimson Tide. He had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. All are career highs. He finished third in the SEC in receptions and receiving yards.

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) warms up before the start of the SEC Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.

(Rich von Biberstein/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

He caught a touchdown pass in the national championship game against Georgia.

