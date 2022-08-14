New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Serena Williams shocked the sports world when she announced she was retiring from tennis after the US Open to focus on her family and her successful off-court ventures.

The 40-year-old leaves the sport with 23 Grand Slam titles – the most in the Open era and second most behind Margaret Court. She will get another chance to even her court record. She lost in the first round of Wimbledon earlier in the summer.

John McEnroe, who partnered with Mixhallow to team up with Will Ferrell to call LAFC’s match against Charlotte FC on Saturday night, told Fox News Digital that Williams ranks among the all-time great athletes in any sport.

“Serena, to me, is the greatest female athlete in the history of the sport. I don’t care who you can come up with. She’s the greatest athlete of all time – male or female. She’s held her own with the likes of Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, whoever you want to say … She’s 40 years old. She’s everything in tennis. She did. She had nothing to prove,” McEnroe said.

“She seems like she wants to have more kids, great. She has a lot of other interests. People want to be a part of what she’s doing. She’ll be fine. We expect it to happen. She wants to win a couple more, win one or two, break the all-time record. Wanted to hit it off and win a couple after having her daughter. It doesn’t look like it’s going to happen, but to me, that doesn’t take away from the fact that she’s the greatest of all time.”

Serena Williams lost her first match since announcing her retirement.

Williams made her announcement in an article published Tuesday in Vogue magazine.

Williams admitted in the article that she wasn’t “happy” about making the announcement, but she was ready for “what’s next.”

“I am not happy about this,” she wrote. “I know it’s not normal, but I’m in so much pain. It’s the hardest thing I can imagine. I hate it. I hate being at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it would be easy for me, but it’s not. I Torn: I don’t want it to end, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next.”

The US Open is set for August 29 and ends on September 11.