The emergence of Nick Kyrgios over the past few months has come as no surprise to those who have watched the Australian tennis star progress into one of the world’s top players.

Kyrgios finished runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon and followed that up with a win at the City Open in Washington and a quarter-final loss at the Canadian Open. His pre-US Open tune-up concludes this week with the Western & Southern Open.

While critics of Kyrgios pointed to his outbursts and unruly behavior during matches as a reason for his ouster, tennis legend John McEnroe said Kyrgios’ development and style were good for the sport.

McEnroe spoke with Fox News Digital on Saturday about teaming up with Will Ferrell to broadcast a portion of LAFC’s match against Charlotte FC, along with Mixhallow. He had great things to say about Kyrgios.

“Nick has brought interest to the sport for people who don’t normally see it, and that’s what you expect. Conservatives have their opinions about me. He’s probably the most talented player. In the last 10 years, he’s beaten the likes of (Roger) Federer, (Novak) Djokovic and (Rafael) Nadal. Having to face all-time legends — that made it tough,” McEnroe said.

American tennis legend Kyrgios believes he is beginning to overcome some of the mental barriers he appeared to put up.

Nick Kryzios beats top seed Danil Medvedev in three sets at National Bank Open

“He’s had a hard time dealing with expectations at times. We all have a fear of failure. It’s how you handle that. How is he finally going out and competing at a consistent level and when he does that to me it feels like he’s coming to grips. He’s going to be one of the top couple guys in the world,” McEnroe told Fox News Digital. Said.

“If he can do it with what we’ve seen from Nick the last three or four months, he’s a good kid, players like him, he’s a great team guy, I’ve coached him in LaVar Cup Four. Different years, if he sticks with it mentally and really digs in like I’ve seen, that’s really It’s good for the sport. If he can do that for two years, it’s incredible for tennis.”

The Western & Southern Open is one of the last tournaments before the US Open – the final Grand Slam event of the tennis season.

Kyrgios has reached the third round four times, the last coming in 2019. He bounced back in straight sets against Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round of last year’s event.