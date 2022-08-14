New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As it stands, Novak Djokovic cannot compete at the US Open because of the government’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements for foreign travelers.

The same verdict kept Djokovic out of the City Open, National Bank Open and the upcoming Western & Southern Open. Unvaccinated foreign nationals can’t travel to Canada or the US, a policy that hasn’t sat well with tennis legend John McEnroe, although Djokovic hopes to be at the US Open.

McEnroe made his stance clear after Djokovic’s win at Wimbledon earlier this summer. He reiterated his views in an interview with Fox News Digital on Saturday as he prepares to call the LAFC match with Will Ferrell on behalf of Mixshaw.

“Well, first of all, I think it’s BS. That’s what I think. I think he should be allowed to play. My personal opinion is, because I’ve been vaccinated, I’ve had a booster shot, it’s up to the individual,” McEnroe said. “If I were him, if I wasn’t him, he’d win a lot more majors than me because he dug his heels in and found gear that very few people in any sport find, so that’s part of what makes him great, he sticks to his guns. He is perfectly qualified to make the decision.

“That guy is one of the greatest athletes in any sport. He’s very careful about everything he puts in his body. So, it’s very frustrating for us to sit here and watch an LAFC soccer game at this point. And he’s not allowed into the country right now because he’s not vaccinated. It’s really unfortunate, but it’s Really the current rules with the government. I don’t agree with it but that’s how it is at the moment.”

It will last until America’s government must change The travel policy that allows Djokovic to play has already said the US Tennis Association will abide by federal regulations.

Djokovic is a three-time US Open champion and was runner-up to Daniil Medvedev last year.

His win at Wimbledon marked his 21st Grand Slam men’s singles title. This is his first Grand Slam title this year. He missed the Australian Open after being banned over the country’s strict coronavirus vaccine rules and lost to Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.