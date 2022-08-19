New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senior officials in the office of John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC), discussed holding the meeting to ensure budget negotiations don’t go off “paper,” according to internal emails obtained in a records request and shared with Fox News Digital.

The senior director of SPEC’s Office for Climate Finance — whose name has been redacted under the “personal privacy information” exception — instructed other officials in a March 9 email to hold a key briefing with Kerry by phone or in person. Sharedog Group Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT) documents with Fox News Digital. A briefing appeared around the Office’s budget for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

“I suggest a call or meeting with jk soon to update him on FY22 and 23, focusing on all the things we can’t put on paper,” the unnamed official told other staff in a March 9 email.

The subject of the email is titled “Updated Memo for JK on FY23 Budget Settlement”. The names and email addresses of all persons to whom the email was addressed and copied in the correspondence have been redacted.

The email appeared to be in response to a discussion between senior SPEC officials about some line items in the office’s budget. An earlier message dated March 4 in the same email thread stated that the White House’s National Security Council (NSC) had intervened at one point to amend the budget.

“NSC shared with us today some late breaking changes in the FY23 climate numbers,” an unnamed SPEC official wrote to other unnamed officials on March 4.

A State Department spokeswoman directed Fox News Digital to the agency’s “Requester Service Center,” but did not address questions about the emails.

“Looking at the State Department’s response to this request, the American people will have a hard time believing that this is part of the most transparent and most ethical administration in history, as the Biden administration has consistently claimed,” PPT director Michael Chamberlain told Fox News. Digital.

“When an official told John Kerry they would focus on ‘all the things we can’t put on paper,’ what other explanation could a reasonable person have than that they were trying to circumvent federal records and transparency laws? The actions in this case reveal the administration’s claims of ethics and transparency to be mere lip service.” he continued.

PPT obtained the emails after suing the State Department over their public records request.

Kerry’s office, which is housed in Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s office, has been more tight-lipped about its inner workings and staff than other federal agencies.

However, a recent Fox News Digital review of the public database and social networking site LinkedIn confirmed the identities and previous work experience of several top SPEC officials.

Shortly after President Biden announced the SPEC office and Kerry’s appointment, the State Department initially requested an $11.5 million annual budget for the office. That number came to at least $13.9 million and the office approved 45 employees, many of whom were unknown.

“The stakes on climate change have never been higher than they are right now,” Kerry remarked at a press conference in January 2021. “It’s existential.”

“We use that word so lightly and throw it away,” he continued. “But we have a bigger agenda ahead of us on a global basis, and President Biden is deeply committed.”

Since then, Kerry has traveled the world to engage in climate talks with foreign counterparts. He led the US delegation to the United Nations COP26 climate conference in November 2021.