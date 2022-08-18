New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The office of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry redacted the names and emails of each of his employees in emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Fox News Digital obtained the documents from the government watchdog Protect the Public Trust (PPT) That revealed correspondence between several recipients, including Kerry’s office and nearly 20 climate change groups.

PPT was only able to obtain the documents after suing Kerry’s office for not fulfilling FOIA requests. However, each employee’s name and email has been redacted in the email.

John Kerry’s climate office is linked to far-left green groups

PPT director Michael Chamberlain said, “It hardly seems in the public interest, in fact it is against the public interest, to hide the names of government officials who communicate with controversial outside activist organizations that seek to influence government policy.” Fox News Digital.

“The State Department’s attempt to withhold from the public the names of each of its employees involved in these communications is in stark contrast to the Attorney General’s declaration that ‘transparency in government operations is a priority of this administration,'” Chamberlain added.

“The state’s efforts to conceal the identity of the officials involved in these conversations went as far as concealing the name of the person whose documents we first requested,” he added.

According to the document, the amendments were made under FOIA exemption (b)(6) for “personal privacy information.”

Some redactions only cover the employee’s name and leave his State Department email open. Other redactions include both names and emails, making it unclear whether some of the redacted emails are official State Department emails.

FOIA redactions happen on every email, even for innocuous subjects.

One such subject was an email dated March 14, 2022, regarding a “finance pizza party” where the sender requested suggestions for a date for a party at his or her home. Both sender and recipient names and emails were redacted.

It’s unclear why Kerry’s office is redacting the names and emails of federal employees under his supervision, who are all paid with taxpayer dollars.

A State Department spokeswoman directed Fox News Digital to the agency’s “Requester Service Center” but did not address questions about the email.

The FOIA redactions simply raise more questions than answers and may hint at the office’s controversial work — a prominent feature of the Biden administration.

Kerry’s office is filled with green energy industry recruits, including executives who previously held top positions at various global green energy organizations.

According to Fox News Digital Review, the office scooped up former leadership positions at groups such as the United Nations Foundation, the World Resources Institute, the International Monetary Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council and several other major global or green organizations. Organizations have largely recognized global warming as a “climate crisis” and prompted a rapid global transition away from fossil fuel dependence.

Experts argue that moving away from fossil fuels will increase prices and make blackouts more likely during periods of high electricity demand. A recent report by the federal watchdog North American Electric Reliability Corporation noted that policies that force the majority of the U.S. to transition to green too early have increased the risk of blackouts in part.