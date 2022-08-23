New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to emails shared with Fox News Digital, John Kerry’s Office of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) participated in multiple discussions with left-wing environmental groups that appeared to inform policymaking decisions.

According to documents obtained by government watchdog Protect the Public’s Trust (PPT), officials in SPEC’s office discussed key agenda items with NGOs such as the Sierra Club and the United Nations Foundation as recently as December and shared with Fox News Digital. .

Documents obtained through an information request did not show any similar conversations or meetings with fossil fuel energy groups or companies.

“You’ll see from the list of participants that there’s a lot of interest in this conversation,” said Alden Meyer, a climate policy consultant and senior associate at the green group Third Generation Environmentalism, who planned the May 2021 Zoom call, in an email. Environmental organizations and SPEC officials.

The mayor’s subject line was titled “Zoom information and topics for tomorrow’s G7 discussion,” and the email redacted the names of four SPEC officials and copied the leaders of 13 environmental groups. The email, which arrived weeks before high-level G7 meetings in the UK, contained various topics the parties planned to discuss during the virtual call.

John Kerry discusses secretive Climate Office plans to keep ‘paper,’ emails out of print

Among the topics, officials plan to discuss whether the US supports a G7 announcement to end fossil fuel infrastructure financing, phase out sales of conventional gas-powered vehicles and phase out coal-fired power generation. The call also included a conversation about whether the US will coordinate a global effort to reduce methane emissions.

The email also showed that participants will discuss a so-called “clean counteroffer” to the Chinese government’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a massive infrastructure project stretching from China to Europe.

John Kerry’s office redacted the name of every staffer in Foyd’s correspondence

Although the exact impact of the policy debate is unclear, President Biden announced a $200 billion counter to the BRI in June, which prioritized climate change and the US entered into a global methane pledge at the United Nations climate summit in November. In August 2021, Biden set a goal for at least 50% of all vehicle sales to be electric by 2030.

Additionally, a December 2021 email from Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) international program managing director Jake Schmidt revealed that several environmental groups were invited to a briefing from the SPEC office and the National Security Council (NSC). There is a position about foreign fossil fuel finance.

“I’ll send a calendar invite with zoom details, but want to keep this on your radar,” Schmidt wrote to other environmentalists on Dec. 16, 2021. “The State Department (ENR and SPEC) and the NSC provided a briefing … to inform the community on the International Energy Engagement Guidance.”

The email was sent to leaders of Friends of the Earth, Oxfam, Sierra Club, Oil Change International, Climate Reality Project, World Resources Institute, Bank Information Center, RMI and Center for International Environmental Law. Shift from fossil fuel energy to green sources like wind and solar.

According to documents shared with Fox News Digital, no similar email was sent to industry groups that favor conventional energy, such as oil and natural gas.

John Kerry’s Climate Office has ties to far-left green groups

“Just as FOIA revealed that teachers’ unions have had undue influence in the development of policy for school reopening, these conversations prove that large, powerful activist organizations are pushing the same expensive climate policy. ‘Green New Deal light,’ PPT director Michael Chamberlain told FOX News Digital.

“For an administration that claims to be guided by science, there are more than a few indications that the input of their political allies may be a big driver of policy,” he continued. “No wonder the American public’s trust in its government is in free fall.”

A State Department spokeswoman directed Fox News Digital to the agency’s “requester service center,” but did not address questions about the emails or whether Kerry’s office was similarly engaged with fossil fuel energy groups.

The email dump revealed that SPEC’s office prefers to keep the identities of its employees hidden, choosing to redact each official from public view. A previous Fox News Digital report showed SPEC officials had extensive ties to the same environmental organizations that they consulted on the policy.

The documents showed that officials discussed keeping some discussions off the “paper” to avoid scrutiny.