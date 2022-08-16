New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

John Kerry’s office of Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) is filled with officials who previously held high-level positions in various global green energy organizations.

According to a Fox News Digital review, Kerry’s office has gathered people who previously held leadership positions at groups such as the United Nations Foundation, the World Resources Institute, the International Monetary Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council and several other major global or green organizations. Organizations increasingly describe global warming as a “climate crisis” and push for a rapid global transition away from fossil fuel dependence.

“It’s not surprising — it’s essentially the same old gang,” Myron Ebel, director of the Competitive Enterprise Institute’s Center for Energy and Environment, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “These are people who have been working on these problems for decades and failing.”

“This gang is the climate lords, you could call them,” said Ebel, who led the Trump administration’s 2016 transition team on energy and environmental issues.

Experts argue that the race away from fossil fuels leading to higher prices and greater likelihood of blackouts during periods of high power demand. Federal watchdog North American Electric Reliability Corporation said in a recent report that the majority of the US faces the risk of blackouts in part because of policies that force a green transition too soon.

Kerry’s office, which is housed in the State Department and has a $13.9 million annual budget with an approved staff of 45, has been tight-lipped about which officials it has hired to fill key vacancies, but a Fox News Digital review of public databases Leadership Connect and LinkedIn profiles revealed the identities of some top staffers and their Reveal previous work experience.

SPEC’s office declined to comment when asked about its hiring process.

At least three current or former officials appointed by SPEC — Leonardo Martinez-Diaz, Senior Director for Climate Finance; Giulia Christianson, a senior advisor; and Christina Chan, former Senior Adaptation Advisor — previously worked at the World Resources Institute (WRI), a global climate research group that lists achieving a zero-carbon transition as one of its top priorities.

“The planet is already experiencing unprecedented fires, droughts, floods and other extreme weather,” the WRI website states. “These threats will intensify as the world warms. The effects of climate change will have a profound impact on the poor and marginalized.”

The WRI notes that “many countries, businesses, states and cities” are failing to make the right “societal changes” needed to combat climate change.

Martínez-Díaz served as the WRI Sustainable Finance Center’s global director for “engagement with governments, development finance organizations, and private finance institutions,” appointed by Kerry from 2017 to 2021. Christianson was WRI’s Director of Sustainable Private Sector Finance from 2011-2021, and Chan led the group’s Climate Resilience practice from 2017-2021.

Additionally, Christianson worked as a Projects Officer and Researcher at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) between 2004-2009. She then left the group for about 14 months before returning in 2008.

“Climate change poses a major threat to long-term growth and prosperity, and it has a direct impact on the economic well-being of all countries,” the IMF website states. “The Fund publishes research on the economic implications of climate change and provides policy advice to our membership to help them capture low-carbon, resilient growth opportunities.”

Kerry’s top deputies in the office also served in high-level roles at similar organizations.

Sue Biniaz was appointed SPEC’s Deputy Climate Ambassador in 2021 after four years as a Senior Fellow for Climate Change at the United Nations Foundation. The group says it will work with the United Nations and partners to “promote the collective action needed to address the climate challenge.”

Rick Duke, the other deputy climate ambassador, has held positions at the Brookings Institution, a liberal DC think tank, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), a major environmental group, and Gigaton Strategies, a consulting firm that advises nonprofits. Low carbon strategies.

Duke replaces Jonathan Pershing, who has returned to his previous role leading the climate program at the Hewlett Foundation, a billion-dollar nonprofit. It regularly grants awards to left-wing and environmental organizations.

Under Pershing’s leadership in 2019, the foundation gave more than $13 million to the ClimateWorks Foundation, $1.75 million to the United Nations Foundation’s climate programs, $1.3 million to WRI for its climate programs, more than $1 million to the National Wildlife Federation, $500,000 to Earthjustice, $450,000 to the Nature Conservancy, $175,000 to the Sierra Club Foundation and $175,000 to the NRDC. .

Other current and past officials in SPEC’s office include Reed Shuler, managing director for implementation and ambition, senior advisor Varun Sivaram, senior policy advisor Elliot Dieringer, senior advisor Jesse Young, advisor Gwynne Taraska, former senior advisor on Madison Innovation Freeman, and former senior advisor Alan Yu among others. Appointed after working in various climate-related roles at non-profit organizations.

He has served at the Council on Foreign Relations, the Center for American Progress, the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, Oxfam America, Climate Advisors, the Ocean Conservancy, and the Clean Energy Leadership Institute.