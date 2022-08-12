New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pennsylvania Senate candidate and state Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is returning to the campaign trail after being sidelined for more than 90 days due to health issues.

Fetterman, 52, will host an event in Erie County, Pennsylvania, on Friday evening where the Democrat is expected to open up about the stroke he suffered in May that threatened his political aspirations as well as his life.

Campaign spokesman Joe Calvello said Fetterman’s return to the campaign trail will begin with a few lower-profile events before ramping up his schedule.

“He’ll talk about how blessed he is to be back,” Calvello said. “He’ll be a bit emotional – he’s a bit raw about what happened, how grateful he is to be campaigning again.”

New poll: Dem John Fetterman leads Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race despite poor Biden approval

Fetterman’s recovery is also in question because he previously refused to take prescribed medication. “He’s following doctor’s orders,” Calvello explained, adding that the Democratic candidate is also following a low-sodium diet and walking three to five miles a day.

“Sometimes when he’s speaking he’ll miss a word here or there or maybe he won’t hear a word in a crowded room,” the spokesperson said. “Other than that, it’s rocky.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz claims Democratic challenger John Fetterman ‘lived on his father’s money until he was 46’

In one of the most contested Senate races in the country, the Democrats, Republican opponents Dr. Back on the campaign trail as opposed to Mehmet Oz, who has repeatedly pointed to Fetterman’s absence from the campaign.

“Have you seen this person?” Oz asked in a poster shared online last month. “It’s been 90 days since Fetterman’s last public campaign event. Pennsylvanians deserve an answer.”

Election Spotlight: Dr. Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman square off over Biden performs, economy

The Senate’s current 50-50 tie makes every senatorial race important for both parties, but the Pennsylvania contest is particularly consequential because it will fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Toomey.

The contest is already the nation’s most expensive Senate race and has featured major endorsements, including former President Donald Trump, who backs Oz.

Fetterman’s absence from the campaign has had little effect on Oz’s lead in most polls, as Fox News and Beacon Research have Fetterman up 11 points.

Other polling data show less of a gap between the candidates as Fetterman is up 9 points in Blueprint Polling and Suffolk University, 6 points in Fabrizio Ward and 4 points in Signal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.