Senate candidate John Fetterman, D-Pa., has previously signed pledges to ban fracking in Pennsylvania and new fossil fuel leasing nationwide.

Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s current lieutenant governor, has agreed to co-sponsor the Keep It in the Ground Act — a federal law that prohibits new oil, gas and coal leasing on federal lands — and supports a complete moratorium on fracking in Pennsylvania. April 2016 Facebook post From Pennsylvania voters against fracking.

A social media post has a photo Fetterman signing the pledge And a unique image of his signature on the document.

The pledge was organized by the left-wing climate group Food & Water Watch in the midst of the 2016 election, in which Fetterman ran unsuccessfully for the Senate.

“I am not pro-fracking and have stated that if we did things right in this state, we wouldn’t have fracking,” Fetterman wrote in a Reddit post during the 2016 Senate race. “Industry is a stain on our state and natural resources.”

Fetterman added in a Reddit post that he signed the Food & Water Watch pledge to end fracking.

Additionally, Fetterman has said in multiple interviews in 2018 that he is not opposed to, and has never supported, fracking. He says he wants to see the fracking industry “transformed.”

However, in his current campaign, Fetterman has walked back his past support for anti-fossil fuel leasing policies. A campaign spokeswoman told Fox News Digital last week that Fetterman’s position on fracking changed years ago, saying he “doesn’t support a fracking moratorium or ban” and that he believes “we need to preserve the union way of life” for thousands of workers. Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry.

“It’s reminiscent of Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign,” Nathan Benefield, senior vice president of the Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Foundation, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “He took a stand saying he supported a ban on fracking, and then his campaign took it back and said, ‘No, that’s not what he meant.'”

“It’s really trying two ways — appealing to the environmental left, but also appealing to blue-collar and trade unions that depend on those kinds of jobs in fracking and are supported by the natural gas industry,” Benefield continued.

Overall, the fossil fuel industry in Pennsylvania supports about 50,547 jobs, a 2021 report published by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection showed.

According to the Energy Information Administration, Pennsylvania is the second largest producer of natural gas in the US after Texas. Driven largely by natural gas production and power plant production, Pennsylvania is the nation’s largest exporter of electricity.

Fetterman is currently running against Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, a doctor and former talk show host. Recent polls show Fetterman with a narrow lead over Oz.