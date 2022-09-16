off
Fetterman is avoiding all questions: Dr Mehmet Oz

Dr. Oz responds to John Fetterman’s demands for debate.

Pennsylvania US Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called on his opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, to give Pennsylvanians an “honest assessment of their health” on “The Ingraham Angle” Thursday.

“I believe he gives Pennsylvanians an honest assessment of his health,” he told host Laura Ingraham. “There aren’t double-secret probation trials that we hear about on television, but voters really get what’s going on so we can. [give] Transparency of all voters in the process.

Fetterman agreed to debate Oz in late October, just two weeks before the election. He requested the use of a live, real-time closed-caption monitor during the discussion, which Oz agreed to on “Angle”.

Oz expressed doubt that his opponent would show up for the debate, saying he is “often a no-show” and does not show up for his job as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor.

While famous physicians are doing “multiple” interviews, Fetterman is “dodging all the questions, not just the debate questions,” he said.

He has also avoided questions from the media and voters — “which is frankly humiliating in a democracy” — in an effort to hide his leftist views, Oz added.

“This guy cares more about criminals than innocents,” Oz said.

Money is “pouring” into Fetterman’s campaign, as Democrats are “literally building candidates,” he said.

“He doesn’t talk to people on the campaign trail, he doesn’t answer questions, so people don’t know what he stands for. You can only find out by looking at his ads.”

