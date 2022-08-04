New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Clearly, LIV Golf doesn’t want everyone to join its fun.

Greg Norman got some of the game’s biggest names to join him on tour, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Tiger Woods turned down the ridiculous offer, so John Daly thought there would be a spot for him.

But his request to join was in vain.

“Well, Greg said he wasn’t doing (the invitations) anymore, and I’m too old,” Dolly Piers Morgan told “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on his show.

The 56-year-old said he was “begging” Norman to let him on tour because he felt his returns on the Champions Tour weren’t worth it.

He played in 11 events this year and earned more than $110,000, nearly two-thirds of which came from his eighth-place finish at the American Family Insurance Championship in June.

“We don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions Tour,” said the two-time major champion. “I almost feel like I’m not getting much out of this. What are we doing? I sometimes prefer to play with amateurs rather than pros, but we have to be compensated for that and the LIV Tour is giving players that.”

“They play pro-ams. It’s a big party. They play for a lot of money, and these guys on that tour deserve that money. And I think there’s a lot of other guys that deserve that money, especially this old man.”

Daly, who played in both the PGA Championship and the Open Championship this year (he also didn’t make the cut), is set to hit the road again this weekend at the Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club in Calgary. Alberta.