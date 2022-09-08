New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

John Daly always goes with the “grip it and rip it” approach when it comes to his golf swing, bombing balls down the fairway as he goes. Two major championships In his career.

On Wednesday night in St. Louis, Daly followed a similar approach on the baseball diamond, throwing out the first pitch at Busch Stadium before the start of the Washington Nationals-St. Louis Cardinals game.

Dolly, in his usual attire of shorts, shirt, sunglasses and sandals, wasted no time on the mound, firing up the heater to start the night.

Daly, a lifelong Cardinals fan, should be the lucky charm St. Louis needed as the Cardinals rallied for five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Nationals 6-5.

Washington took a 5-1 lead into the ninth inning after scoring four runs in the top of the eighth.

Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman lined a double to left field with two outs in the ninth, capping a five-run inning for the walk-off victory.

“I thought for sure he caught it first,” Edman said. “Once I heard the cheering and saw everyone running to me, I realized what had happened. It went from bad to good very quickly.”

Sixth win in seven matches St. Louis Cardinals Moved to 9 ½ games on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

The Cardinals are now just five games behind the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for the second-best record in the National League, ensuring them a first-round bye in the postseason.

“That’s huge,” Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado said, according to MLB.com. “That’s what we’ve been thinking about all along. I know we want to win the division. We’re in a few games. We’re really focused on getting that two seed. That’s our focus. Our focus is to win a lot of ballgames and see where we end up.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report