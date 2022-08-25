New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actor who played the role of “Finn” in Disney “Star Wars” sequel trilogyJohn Boyega says he’s ready to move on from the franchise.

Currently, Boyega is set to star in the upcoming films “The Woman King” and “Breaking.”

“I’m cool at this point. I’m fine,” Boyega said on the SiriusXM show “Tell Me Everything with John Fugelsang.”

“I think Finn is at a good confirmation point where you can enjoy him in other things, games, animations. But I think ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ is good for me,” he added.

Boyega continued, “To be fair, [with] The friends I’ve found in Joel Taylor and Jamie Foxx, Teona Paris, Viola Davis, all the people I’ve worked with…versatility is my way.”

Referring to a recent experience, Boyega spoke on the issue of racism in Galaxy fandom. Moses Ingram “Obi-Wan Kenobi” in the Disney Plus series. He praised Ewan McGregor for supporting the series as Inquisitor Riva, but claimed that Disney did not give him the same support when he was treated with racism for his star character.

“Moses Ingram being saved Makes me feel protected. Do you understand what I’m saying? It made me think, ‘Okay, cool. I am not an elephant.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up,” Boyega said. “You know how they dealt with it. It’s kind of, let’s be quiet. It’s not a conversation you can bring up. But now to see how blatant it is, to have Ewan McGregor come and support me, [it] I’ll do my time where I’m not supported.”

“It doesn’t make me feel bitter at all. Sometimes I feel like you’re the one,” he added. “And my father taught me that. Sometimes you’re not the one who gets the blessing and sometimes you’re Moses, you know, you lead the people to the mountain, but you see the destination. You can’t go in. , you let other people go in. That’s where you get your joy. And for me to see other people agree, and then at the same time now studios are like, ‘Okay, cool. This is not. The elephant in the room conversation. We have to support our black client.’ It’s amazing.”