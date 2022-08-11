Joey Votto thinks about his late father as he prepares to play in the Field of Dreams game

NEW YORK – In the final scene of the movie “Field of Dreams,” Kevin Costner’s character, Roy Kinsella, after his vision of a baseball diamond in the middle of a cornfield comes to life, calls out to his late father and asks him what he wants to catch.

It’s an emotional ending that resonates with many baseball fans, and Joey Votto immediately comes to mind when he thinks of the Cincinnati Reds. Playing in the Field of Dreams game.

“Baseball is the centerpiece of my life,” Votto said. “It was seeded from Catch with my father. It’s impossible not to think about my life in parallel with the film. My father is no longer alive. I would give anything to see him again, play catch with him or hug him.

Votto watched the film so often as a boy that his family kept it on VHS. He hasn’t seen it in years, but he plans to watch it Wednesday night or during the team’s flight to Iowa before Thursday’s 7:15 pm ET game (FOX).

He played catch with his father Joseph from ages 9 to 13 in the park next to their house every day, weather permitting. When his father had time off after work, they bonded over catch.

“It’s impossible for me to go through a movie without crying, though,” Votto said. “It’s not the exact language we used, but it’s the same idea, the same principle, the same shared moment. For me, the movie only brings back memories.

The night before playing in the Field of Dreams game, Votto wrote a series of tweets to explain what the Field of Dreams game meant to him. He wrote, “Having the opportunity to play on the legendary field that planted the seeds of hope for a Major League Baseball career was a momentous moment for me. Couple that with the father/son connection, and this game was an extraordinary moment in my life.

And it goes back to memories of playing catch with his father.

“I was very lucky to have someone who was motivated to share an experience with me,” he said.

Votto pointed out the romantic side of playing catch, especially during the times he did it with his father. As the picture shows, it’s more than just throwing the ball back and forth.

“Playing catch is a shared experience,” Votto said during a spring training appearance on The Gym Day podcast. “I love basketball. I love all kinds of sports. But you have to make eye contact. You have to be careful when you are playing catch. When you are playing catch you have to serve to the other person.

“It’s selfish in some ways because you want to make the best throw possible, you want to be better at being accurate, better at throwing harder, different hand angles and moving your feet, but at the end of the day you’re serving the other guy. And it feels like when the other person isn’t giving them a good, accurate, clean throw. You’re throwing balls at people’s feet, their heads, or their sides, and after a while the other guy says, ‘Hey, what’s going on? Aren’t we doing this together?’ That was the connection I learned with my father. It is a shared experience. “

Votto, 38, has played in 1,986 games in his career and the Field of Dreams game was his first. Game in rural Iowa next to the iconic movie site. A walk through the cornfields into the field.

He agreed to mic up with FOX broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz for a half-inning, which he did during ESPN’s broadcast of the Reds’ opening day.

“Anything can happen in a half-inning and I hate to be distracted, but Major League Baseball is a very special moment of the year,” Votto said. “There is only one Field of Dreams game.”