Joey Logano took his no. 22 will continue riding for Team Penske at Ford as the team announced his long-term extension on Wednesday. Terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed.

Logano, who won the 2018 Cup Series, is the second driver to sign a long-term extension with Team Penske. Ryan Blaney also agreed to a new deal to keep his No. 12 Ford.

Logano, who joined Penske in 2013, said in a press release, “Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to pursue my dreams on and off the track.” “For the last 10 years, Roger [Penske] Gave me the resources to be competitive, a team that had my back and was second to none.”

Logano initially drove for Joe Gibbs Racing, joining the Cup Series as an 18-year-old. But his success came under Penske, earning 27 of his 29 career wins with them.

“Joey has become a very important part of Team Penske over the past 10 years and we know he will continue to be a leader and winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future,” said Roger Penske.

Logano will continue to drive alongside 2022 Daytona 500 winner Blaney and Austin Cindyric.

Logano is currently fourth in the standings with 767 points after two wins and seven top-five finishes this season. He trails Blaney with 779 points for eight top-five finishes.

Chase Elliott, driving for Hendrick Motorsports, earned the regular-season championship with his 922 points, collecting four wins and 10 top-five finishes.