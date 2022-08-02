New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Outfielder Joey Gallo is in the midst of a nightmare season.

In 82 games with the New York Yankees, Gallo hit an anemic .159 in 233 at-bats with 106 strikeouts and just 40 walks. After being acquired from the Texas Rangers at last season’s trade deadline, Gallo hit just .159 with 25 home runs and an impressive 194 strikeouts.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that Gallo had been traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, ending his short stint in New York.

This is a move that is being prepared into the wind.

“I’m really going to miss this team, miss these guys,” Gallo told NJ Advance Media Monday is the day. “It’s hard to leave these guys. We had a lot of fun. We’re a really close group. But moving on is part of the business. I’m ready.”

New York was not a good place to be when struggling at the plate and had to deal with boos from the Yankees faithful.

“I don’t go into the streets,” Gallo said.

“Yeah. I don’t want to show my face here too much,” he added.

As the trade deadline approached, the Yankees added outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals, essentially sealing Gallo’s fate.

“Coming in here, I knew it was going to be tough,” Gallo told NJ.com. “It took me a while to understand the player I was in Texas. Early on, I was ranked No. 1, but I was very surprised. I was a strange player. But Rangers fans started to understand, ‘OK, this guy hits, but he hits homers, he’s good defense. Plays, he’s a good guy.’ Rangers fans understand that.

“Here in New York, if you don’t want to get enough hits, it doesn’t matter what you do. They’re going to tear you apart. I’ve been a real three-hit player my whole life. It’s not like I’ve hit .300 my whole life. I’ve been a .200 hitter my whole life and I’m .160 here. So I know New York is a tough time and a tough place to play, especially as a player myself.”

Gallo’s move to the Dodgers is reportedly pending a physical.