New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“True American Hero” Joey Chestnut is celebrating National Chicken Finger Day on Wednesday, July 27, by stuffing a record amount of Rising Cane’s delicious deep-fried fowl.

“No one has ever tried to eat a large amount of chicken fingers before,” Chestnut told Fox News Digital on Wednesday morning.

He thinks he can eat 50 chicken fingers in just five minutes.

Chestnut’s effort was revealed on Facebook Live from Rising Cannes in Las Vegas on Wednesday at 2 pm ET (11 am PT).

‘Hero’ hot-dog champ reveals how he tamed protests and won a Coney Island contest

Members of Raising Cane’s “Caniac Club” can join the festivities with free chicken fingers at the poultry purveyor’s 700 locations nationwide — now through Saturday, July 30.

Chestnut, among his other honors, is a 15-time champion of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island.

He set a world record by eating 72 hot dogs and buns during the 2021 competition.

He cemented his legacy in American lore when he quickly wrestled a protester on live national TV during this year’s Independence Day pageant.

Chestnut puts the man in a headlock even though he’s on crutches and has a torn ligament in his right leg.

Champ Champ continued to eat hot dogs the entire time.

Nathan’s adds popular plant-based, vegan hot dogs to menus

“I thought someone was on top of me, and then I realized he was holding a sign,” Chestnut, 38, of Indiana, said on the air of “Fox & Friends” the next day.

“He wasn’t moving, so I moved him,” Chestnut said.

“You nailed him in the head!” “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy cheered.

“When faced with an unexpected obstacle, Joey handled it swiftly with dignity and courage,” Rich Shea, president of Major League Eating, told Fox News Digital after the Frankfurter brawl.

Coney Island hot-dog eating champ Joey Chestnut defends his name on crutches

“This proves that Joey Chestnut is the greatest athlete of all time and a true American hero.”

Chestnut still wears a shoe on his right foot, but is off the crutches now, he said.

“It still hurts,” he said. “But I’m slowly getting better.”

Poultry killer says eating fried chicken fingers is harder than eating hot dogs.

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

“Fried food is a little harder because you can’t water it down,” he said.

“But I have a technique for chicken fingers. I’m training,” he said. “Chicken is delicious. So it’s easy.”

Raising Canes, founded in Louisiana in 1996, has 700 restaurants in 35 states and Guam.

Raising Canes, founded in Louisiana in 1996, has 700 restaurants in 35 states and Guam.

It is opening 100 new eateries in 10 new markets by 2022, including a trophy location in New York City’s Times Square.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“When barren hills and cracked earth and once-proud oceans turn to sand, there’s still a monument to our existence,” Emcee and Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest host George Shea said of the current hot-dog champ.

“This man represents everything eternal in the human soul.”