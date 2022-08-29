New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Joe Rogan, along with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, said he would tell those who have lost businesses due to COVID-19 restrictions to “vote Republican” on Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

While discussing the COVID-19 restrictions in California and across the US, Rogan said he hopes there are “lessons learned.”

“I hope lessons are learned in this,” Rogan said. “Because it’s a new thing. We’ve never had this before. No one alive today has ever experienced a real pandemic. And now that it’s over, I hope people will recognize. Some serious mistakes were made and they shouldn’t be repeated. The best you can do is get out of it.”

Those who were forced to close their businesses during the pandemic and “lost everything they’ve ever worked for” are “angry,” he said.

Joe Rogan to media: ‘The answer is not to silence me’ ‘You’ve got to do better’

Rodgers asked what Rogan would tell those people, and Rogan responded, “Vote Republican.”

Rodgers laughed and told Rogan that most of those people would vote Republican. The podcast host recently criticized Republicans for “eroding freedom” when it comes to conservative positions on abortion and gay marriage.

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going to gay marriage, which is very strange to me… Marco Rubio said, arguing, worrying, and some other senator, a gay woman, confronted him and she was angry about it. ‘Same-sex marriage.’ Not crazy, it’s marriage. It’s gay marriage and it’s important to them,” Rogan said in July.

The podcast host also said Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., has “reasonable policies” in response to the pandemic.

Joe Rogan Rips Hunter Biden’s Media Suppression: Hiding ‘True Information’ Because They Might Not Like The Result

The Packers quarterback came under fire for telling reporters he was “immune” during the pandemic. The NFL star later admitted he had not been vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19.

During their conversation, Rodgers spoke about his decision to tell reporters that Rogan was “immune.”

“I prepared the whole time for this question and thought about how I wanted to answer it. And I came to the end, I’m going to say, ‘I’m immune.’ And if there’s any follow-up, talk about my process,” Rodgers said on Saturday’s episode. Said.

Rodgers said he would have to address the comments if he tested positive for COVID-19 or if word got out.

“Now the s— storm has hit because now I’m a liar, I’m endangering society, my colleagues, all these people. The attempt to remove me and my word and my integrity has begun,” he said. Rogan.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently sat down with Rogan and said the FBI contacted Facebook to warn them about “Russian propaganda” before the Hunter Biden laptop story came out.

He told Rogan that Facebook users were still able to share the New York Post story, but that it “ranked [the] The news feed is a bit smaller” and “less people saw it than they would have otherwise.”