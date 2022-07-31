Joe Manchin says inflation-reduction legislation closes tax loopholes and won’t raise inflation

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., said Sunday that the Inflation Reduction Act would not raise taxes, and that he was “extra cautious” that the bill would not raise inflation.

Opponents of the bill say the 15% minimum corporate tax rate increases taxes on corporations; Manchin said he was not raising taxes, but closing “the loophole.” He added that he was not aware that some corporations were not paying the 21% rate established in 2017.

“We’ve never raised any taxes. All we’re saying is close the loopholes and collect taxes from the Treasury and the people of the United States,” Manchin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Wednesday that they had reached an agreement on legislation that would lower prescription drug costs, cut carbon emissions costs and reduce the federal deficit.

On “Fox News Sunday,” Manchin said he was “extra cautious” that the bill would not raise inflation.

The Inflation Reduction Act would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices, reduce the federal deficit by nearly $300 billion over the next decade, extend the Affordable Care Act through 2025, and invest in domestic energy production and manufacturing and cut carbon emissions by nearly 40%. By 2030.

The bill could rescue parts of President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic agenda. Manchin credited Biden for supporting the legislation, saying it would not have been possible without his involvement.

“If the president of the United States is not involved, this kind of law will not be made. And he gives his blessing and signs it. I can assure you, and I appreciate that more than anyone knows, ” Manchin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Biden hailed the deal, calling it “historic” because it is expected to reduce health insurance costs by an average of $800 a year for 13 million Americans in families covered under the Affordable Care Act.

