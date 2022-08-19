New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Plastic surgery, fillers and injections aren’t just for women in Hollywood.

Joe Jonas recently said that men don’t have to face a negative stigma if they decide to work out. But they should be careful.

Back in April, Simon Cowell admitted to working out a lot and said his face “looked like something out of a horror movie”.

“In recent years, many men are turning to a wide range of cosmetic procedures to combat the effects of aging, some more harmful than others,” Dr. Jason Emer, a cosmetic dermatologist in Beverly Hills who treats many celebrities, told Fox News Digital.

Botox has increased demand for coronavirus face masks, plastic surgeon says

One of the most popular procedures for men is the “non-surgical facelift,” called the Rohrer Pixel8, Dr. Emer said, and says Botox is as popular with men as it is with women.

“Trends are changing so that men are finally catching up to where women have been for decades — wanting to look more youthful by correcting age-related side effects,” says Emmer.

But Dr. Paul S. NassifThe “Batched” star told Fox News Digital, “Many of these men, including actors, professional athletes and musicians, don’t feel comfortable sharing these details publicly.”

He said that the work should be done properly “Often unrecognizable.”

Some male celebrities have been candid about their experiences with cosmetic procedures.

Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas recently opened up about getting injections to improve his eyebrows and the scar between his eyebrows, and says there should be no shame in getting the job done.

Joe Jonas admits he uses injectables, says men should ‘be open and honest’

“We can be open and honest about it and be confident,” he said in an interview with People.

Coupled with singer Xeomin, A cosmetic injection It uses a unique formula to remove unwanted proteins from the skin. Jonas is candid about the topic of cosmetic procedures, saying, “I don’t think it’s necessarily something we should shy away from.”

He also stated that the treatment he received was not “excellent”.

Jonas insists that the stigma surrounding men Taking care of themselves are things of the past.

“At one point there were all these discussions of ‘Oh, men can’t do it’ or ‘It’s weird that boys do that,’ and I feel like a stigma is fading, and I like that,” he said. .

“Guys are wearing makeup more openly and it’s great to see,” Jonas added. “It’s like, do what you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation we live in.”

Simon Cowell

In April, Simon Cowell He swore off Botox and fillers after saying it made his face look “like something out of a horror movie”.

At the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, the “American Idol” judge admitted that her minor facial tweaks “went a little too far.”

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are engaged almost 8 years after welcoming their son

“There’s a phase where I go a little too far. I looked at a picture of myself from ‘before’ the other day and didn’t recognize it as me, at first,” he said. Cowell, 62, admitted his 8-year-old son Eric was “in hysterics” when he saw his face.

“Enough is enough,” he continued. “Now I have no filler in my face. Zero.”

Dr. Emer shared with Fox News Digital that Botox, fillers and other injections are among the most common procedures men get.

“Men are increasingly coming for smaller, noninvasive treatments like Botox, fillers and skin care for facial contouring or wrinkle improvement, and lasers to improve skin tone to slow the aging process and look more youthful for their age,” he said.

“But they’re coming more and more Preventive surgical procedures Such as eyelid surgery, early face and neck lifts, and body contouring liposuction like my Gladiator procedure,” Emer continued.

According to The Sun, Cowell had a facelift in 2018.

“There are so many things you can do now. You don’t have to fill your face with filler and botox,” he told the outlet.

“It hurts like hell, but it lets the sunlight out and unplugs all the crap.”

Josh Hutcherson

In 2012, Josh Hutcherson had a nose job to repair his broken nose. After the surgery, the actor took to Twitter to share how he is coping with the recovery.

“Had surgery to repair my broken nose. Recovery sucks… Thank God for the marathon of a lifetime… #theclientlist Thank you Jennifer Hewitt,” he wrote.

At that time, the “Hunger Games” star 19 and told TMZ he underwent surgery to repair his deviated septum.

“I was 90% blocked in my right nostril,” he told the outlet.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale In 2000, he revealed that he had his teeth straightened.

‘Vice’ star Christian Bale on ‘smart cookie’ Dick Cheney: ‘He won’t back down’

“I like my old teeth,” he told The Guardian at the time. “I put them on a shelf. But with Patrick Bateman, his physicality is more important than most characters. He’s completely superficial and he’s very narcissistic.”

Bale got his teeth fixed before playing Patrick Bateman in “American Psycho.”

“I looked at myself in the mirror and it wasn’t right,” he continued. “I was warned that I might get a lisp if I had hats on, and you could still tell in close-up. So I thought, I like my teeth, but I’m not that attached to them. I’m going to ruin this whole movie because I refuse to finish them.”

Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke Several procedures were performed on his face. In 2014, the actor told Daily Mail about the operations and shared that he went to the “wrong guy” for his surgeries.

Russia-Ukraine war a ‘nightmare scenario’, says Mickey Rourke, praises Klitschko for fightback

In addition to his acting career, Rourke also spent time as an aspiring and professional boxer. But his time in the ring took a toll on his body, forcing his face to be “put back together.”

“A lot of it was to fix the mess of my face because of boxing, but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together,” he told the outlet.

“I broke my nose twice. I had five nose operations and a broken cheekbone.”

Enrique Iglesias

The singer is Enrique Iglesias A minor surgery was done in 2003.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Iglesias had a mole removed under his right eye. Shortly after the surgery, Iglesias told Access Hollywood that he had the mole removed not for vanity, but for his health.

“I went to the doctor one day and he said he could remove it in five minutes,” he told the outlet. “I think about it and think, ‘What are the consequences if I do or don’t?’ I didn’t really care. But then the doctor told me that the mole might give me cancer, and I thought, ‘Oh, go ahead. Take it.'”

Although the process was short, Iglesias shared that he was “weird” during the layoff.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News Digital’s Carolyn Thayer contributed to this report.