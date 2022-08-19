Simon Cowell, Joe Jonas and Christian Bale have been candid about what cosmetic procedures they’ve had. (Getty Images)

‘Brotax’ – Joe Jonas recently said that men don’t have to face a negative stigma if they decide to work out. Continue reading…

Inside Luxury Weddings – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wedding preparations underway: What to know about the venue, officiant and more Continue reading…

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are getting married again this weekend in an extravagant three-day ceremony at his sprawling estate in Riceboro, Georgia.

‘serious problem’ – ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reid’s attorney blames Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office for investigation. Continue reading…

Casting Confessions – Michelle Yeoh Reveals Why Quentin Tarantino Didn’t Cast Her In ‘Kill Bill’ Continue reading…

‘Significant Success’ – Prince William has praised the 63-month sentence given to a man who smuggled rhino horns and tusks from elephants. Continue reading…

Prince William The 63-month sentence handed down to a man who trafficked rhino horns and tusks from elephants was hailed as a "significant victory" this week.

Exclusive – 'Bewitched' star Erin Murphy says she is 'open to the idea' of rebooting the series. Continue reading…

'Take Me Out' – Jesse Williams and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reprise their roles in 'Take Me Out' in a limited return to Broadway. Continue reading…

Mental health breakdown – Jonah Hill no longer publicizes his pictures to avoid panic attacks and to work on his mental health. Continue reading…

'Kiss My Math' – 'Wonder Years' star Danica McKellar turns mathematician to find value 'outside Vinnie Cooper' Continue reading…

Actress Anne Heche, 53, died of "inhalation and thermal injuries" and the manner of death was listed as "accidental".

Actress Anne Heche, 53, died of “inhalation and thermal injuries” and the manner of death was listed as “accidental”.
rest in peace – Anne Heche’s death was ruled an accident, according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Continue reading…

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.