Joe Jonas just turned 33 years old. He is the Father of two young daughters He performs with “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner and his band the Jonas Brothers.

Joe has been the center of attention since he was very young and now that he’s getting older, he’s not afraid to admit that he uses injections to keep himself young.

In an interview with People, Jonas opened it About getting injections to deal with anger and target the spot between his eyebrows.

There should be no shame in getting the job done, he said, adding, “We can be open and honest about it and be confident and not really shy away from speaking our truth.”

Coupled with singer Xeomin, A cosmetic injection It uses a unique formula to remove unwanted proteins from the skin.

Jonas is candid about the topic of cosmetic procedures, saying, “I don’t think it’s necessarily something we should shy away from.”

Joe also stated that the treatment he received was not “superior”.

He also emphasized the stigma surrounding men Taking care of themselves are things of the past.

“At one point there were all these discussions of ‘Oh, men can’t do it’ or ‘It’s weird that boys do that,’ and I feel like there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that.

“Boys wear makeup more openly, and it’s cool to see,” he added. “It’s like, do what you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation we live in.”