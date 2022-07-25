New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Joe Gibbs Racing declined to appeal the penalties imposed by NASCAR, which cost Denny Hamlin his Pocono Raceway win and Kyle Busch his runner-up finish. The win went to Chase Elliott.

Hamlin’s no. 11 Toyota and Bush’s no. Both of the 18 Toyotas failed postrace inspection Sunday night, with NASCAR identifying issues that affected aerodynamics in both cars. JGR has until Monday afternoon to formally file an appeal against the disqualifications. Joe Gibbs Racing did not immediately say why it declined to appeal the violations.

On April 17, 1960 at Wilson Speedway in North Carolina, Hamlin was the first Cup winner since Emmanuel Zervakis’ victory was thrown out by a heavy fuel tank.

Elliott finished third and the Hendrick Motorsports driver took his no. He took the win without leading a lap in the 9 Chevrolet.

Hamlin missed his third Cup Series victory of the season and a track-record seventh at Pocono.