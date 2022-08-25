New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actor Joe E., best known for his role as Nat, the owner of a peach pit in “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Tata died. He is 85 years old.

The star is passing That was confirmed by his “90210” co-star Ian Ziering on Wednesday.

“In the past few months we have lost Jessica Klein, one of 90210’s most prolific writers and producers, Denise Dawes, who played Mrs. Teasley, and now I am very sad to say that Joe E. Tata has passed away,” Ziering wrote. “Joey was really OG, I remember seeing him on The Rockford Files with James Garner years before we worked together on 90210.

“He was often one of the background villains in the original Batman series,” the actor shared. “One of the happiest people I’ve ever worked with, he’s as generous in his wisdom as he is in his kindness. Although Peach Pit is the set of 90210, it’s often thought of as the backdrop for a Joe E. Tata show.

“The stories of the days he shares, the amazing experiences he’s had in the entertainment industry that he’s been a part of keep us all enthralled,” he continued. “He may have been behind the scenes a lot, but he was a leading force, especially for us boys. How to appreciate the gift of 90210. Today my smile fades but basking in fond memories moves him from my eyes to mine. Heart is where he always will be. To his family and My deepest sympathies to friends, and also to all his loved ones. Rest in peace Joey.”

A Tata spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

According to a GoFundMe account started by Tata’s daughter Kelly, the actor was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.

Kelly stated that she served as her father’s guardian, who “unknowingly signed the papers entering into the conservatorship. He said he agreed to this conservatorship under duress.” Kelly noted that she was hospitalized “amidst my own health issues.”

Tata was born on September 13, 1936 in the Bronx. He is Led a burgeoning TV career In the 70s and 80s, thanks to parts in the police dramas “Manix,” “Adam-12,” “The FBI” and “The Streets of San Francisco.” He also appeared in “General Hospital,” “The Outer Limits” and “Mr. Roberts.” However, Tata is best known as the owner of a peach pit on “Beverly Hills, 90210,” in which he appeared for 10 seasons.

Tata’s last role was in 2014’s “Mystery Girls,” where he played Principal Frost. Kelly said her health “took a turn for the worse.”

“Nott was a loving father figure to the children of West Beverly High,” she wrote. “In real life, my dad, Joey, is honest, kind, and a truly incredible father.”