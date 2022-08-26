Joe E. Tata, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor, Dies at 85

(CNN)Joe E., who plays Nat, the kind owner of the Peach Pit on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Tata has passed away, according to his daughter.
He was 85 years old.
Kelly Tata shared the news Thursday in a statement on a GoFundMe page she started earlier this year in connection with her father’s care.
“I am saddened to report that my father, Joe E. Tata, passed away peacefully last night,” Tata wrote. “My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends and fans.”
The cause of death was not shared but according to Tata, her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.
Ian Ziering, who e. Tata’s longtime “90210” costar, paid tribute to his late colleague. Instagram.
“Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on The Rockford Files with James Garner before we worked together on 90210,” Ziering wrote. “He was one of the background villains of the original Batman series. One of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous in his wisdom as he was in his kindness. Even though the Peach Pit was a 90210 set, it often felt like a backdrop for the Joe E. Tata Show.”
Tata’s long acting career includes roles in 2014’s “Batman,” “Lost in Space,” “The Outer Limits,” and most recently, “Mystery Girls.”
He played Nat On for 10 seasons of “Beverly Hills, 90210” from 1990 to 2000 and later reprized the role in 2008 for the CW spin-off series “90210”.
“Nate was a loving father to the boys of West Beverly High,” Kelly Tata wrote of her father. “In real life, my father, Joey, is honest, kind and a truly incredible father.”