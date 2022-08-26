Joe E. Tata, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor, Dies at 85

(CNN) Joe E., who plays Nat, the kind owner of the Peach Pit on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Tata has passed away, according to his daughter.

He was 85 years old.

Kelly Tata shared the news Thursday in a statement on a GoFundMe page she started earlier this year in connection with her father’s care.

“I am saddened to report that my father, Joe E. Tata, passed away peacefully last night,” Tata wrote . “My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends and fans.”

The cause of death was not shared but according to Tata, her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

