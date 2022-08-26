type here...
Entertainment Joe E. Tata, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Actor, Dies at...
Entertainment

Joe E. Tata, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor, Dies at 85

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -

(CNN)Joe E., who plays Nat, the kind owner of the Peach Pit on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” Tata has passed away, according to his daughter.

He was 85 years old.
Kelly Tata shared the news Thursday in a statement on a GoFundMe page she started earlier this year in connection with her father’s care.
    “I am saddened to report that my father, Joe E. Tata, passed away peacefully last night,” Tata wrote. “My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends and fans.”
      The cause of death was not shared but according to Tata, her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.
      Read on
      Ian Ziering, who e. Tata’s longtime “90210” costar, paid tribute to his late colleague. Instagram.
      “Joey was truly an OG, I remember seeing him on The Rockford Files with James Garner before we worked together on 90210,” Ziering wrote. “He was one of the background villains of the original Batman series. One of the funniest people I’ve ever worked with, he was as generous in his wisdom as he was in his kindness. Even though the Peach Pit was a 90210 set, it often felt like a backdrop for the Joe E. Tata Show.”
        Tata’s long acting career includes roles in 2014’s “Batman,” “Lost in Space,” “The Outer Limits,” and most recently, “Mystery Girls.”
          He played Nat On for 10 seasons of “Beverly Hills, 90210” from 1990 to 2000 and later reprized the role in 2008 for the CW spin-off series “90210”.
          “Nate was a loving father to the boys of West Beverly High,” Kelly Tata wrote of her father. “In real life, my father, Joey, is honest, kind and a truly incredible father.”



          Previous articleNew York woman fights rabid fox in her front yard, thinks she’s going to be ‘eaten alive’

          Latest news

          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          Joe E. Tata, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Actor, Dies at 85

          (CNN)Joe E., who plays Nat, the kind owner of the Peach Pit on "Beverly...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          New York woman fights rabid fox in her front yard, thinks she’s going to be ‘eaten alive’

          off Video A mad fox repeatedly bites a woman in a fit...
          Read more
          Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

          ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Split After Four Years of Marriage

          closer Video Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer opened up...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Serena Williams will face Danka Kovinic in the first round of the US Open

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza accused in minor’s gang-rape lawsuit

          Buffalo Bills rookie Matt Araiza is accused of gang-raping a minor while attending San Diego State University last...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          ‘Ignore inflation scares,’ Biden’s student loan handout ‘looks pretty good:’ NY Times’ Paul Krugman

          off Video CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin says Biden's college loan handout will...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News