Joe Burrow had an appendectomy, and the Bengals didn’t start training camp

When the Cincinnati Bengals take the field for the start of training camp on Wednesday, star quarterback Joe Burrow won’t be taking snaps under center. Burrow is set to undergo an appendectomy after being diagnosed with appendicitis, multiple people familiar with the situation told the USA TODAY Network. He talked about the condition of the people

Buro should be on track to return in a week.

With Burrow out, the Bengals will turn to Brandon Allen and Jake Browning.

The Bengals begin training camp on Wednesday and won’t put on the pads until next week. Burrow essentially missed a ramp up period instituted by the NFL Players Association to help protect players during the full workload of camp. Cincinnati’s rookies and quarterbacks reported to camp Saturday, and Burrow was in attendance.

NFL Record Projections:Can the Bengals make another Super Bowl run in 2022?