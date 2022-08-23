New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the much-anticipated debt relief program on Wednesday, sources familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

Americans are bracing for a nearly $300 billion deal with President Biden’s announcement Wednesday that he will forgive thousands of federal student loan borrowers and extend the repayment grace period into next year.

According to The Penn Wharton Budget ModelThe $10,000 one-time maximum loan forgiveness for borrowers making less than $125,000 — which President Biden is expected to announce Wednesday — would cost taxpayers about $300 billion.

According to the figures, the cost would rise to about $330 billion if the program were to continue in the standard 10-year window.

The exact details of Biden’s plan have been kept in an unusually small circle within the Biden administration and had not yet been finalized at the time of the announcement, sources told The Associated Press.

