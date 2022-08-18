New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

According to a new report from Bloomberg, President Joe Biden called Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY, in the Republican primary after her crushing loss in Tuesday’s Republican primary.

Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Heijman defeated Cheney by 37 points on Tuesday, a long-awaited but still painful defeat. Biden called her on Wednesday, but the details of their conversation are unknown.

Although she has refrained from announcing anything this week, there is speculation that Cheney may run for president in the wake of her defeat.

Republican strategists say former President Donald Trump’s embattled rival has virtually no chance in the GOP presidential primary.

REP. Liz Cheney compares herself to Abraham Lincoln after losing Wyoming primary

Cheney has been the most prominent Republican critic of Trump since he left office. She has used her position on the House Select Committee on January 6 to rebuke Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Lawmakers, pundits react to Liz Cheney loss in Wyoming: ‘Girl, bye’

In her concession speech, Cheney compared her situation to that of President Abraham Lincoln, who lost both the Senate and House races before being elected president.

She added that she could have won the primary if she had faced Trump’s attacks on the 2020 election.

“That’s a path I can’t and won’t take,” Cheney said. ‘This is not a game. Each of us must commit to the eternal protection of this miraculous experiment called America.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Trump expressed his joy over her loss in a post on his Truth social platform.

“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she behaved, and her hateful, sanctimonious words and actions toward others,” Trump wrote. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion, where I’m sure she’ll be much happier than she is right now.”