Horse jockey Taiki Yanagida died tragically in a New Zealand hospital on Tuesday, less than a week after he suffered “critical injuries” in a race where he was trampled by another horse.

New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing confirmed the 28-year-old Matamata-based jockey was seriously injured in the race and died at Waikato Hospital just after 8pm. Cambridge Jockey Club On Wednesday.

“Our deepest condolences to Taiki’s family – his mother Kayano, sisters Chiaki and Ayano and his grandmother. We share their grief at the loss of such a talented, friendly and well-loved young man,” New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing CEO Bruce Sharrock said in a statement .

“Tyki was recently able to spend a month back home with his family after a long period unable to travel home due to Covid and we hope they find comfort in the memories created during that time.”

According to the NZ Herald , Yanagida fell from his horse in the last race of the meet, prompting his helmet to come off. In an instant, his horse tumbled over him and was trampled by another.

Yanagida was taken to a hospital where he was placed in a coma before eventually succumbing to his injuries. He reportedly suffered brain and spinal cord damage.