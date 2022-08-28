New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It’s only been a week since Jennifer Lopez looked so beautiful A three-day wedding weekend to Ben Affleck, and while the two were certainly enjoying marital bliss while on their honeymoon in Italy, the singer took to Instagram to reveal her anger over a leaked “private moment” between her and her groom.

According to reports, the singer took to Instagram to share her outrage after a video of her serenading Affleck with an unreleased song from her wedding leaked, commenting on the since-deleted post, “It was taken without permission. Period.”

As reported by Lopez, “Whoever did this took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting that because we have NDAs and have asked everyone not to share anything from our wedding. It’s up to us to share.”

Wedding guests, from Friends of Stylists, The stars shared some less-secret — and possibly authorized — pictures of their special day.

A fan account posted a video of JLo singing in a chair to Affleck and her backup singers sitting in front of her. The account has since removed the post, but Lopez shared what she reported in the comments section.

Lopez is said to have continued, “Anything I keep private is OnTheJLO and it’s (sic) to share with my fans. I’ll do it when I’m ready to do it. It was stolen without our permission and sold for money.”

“OnTheJLo” is Lopez’s newsletter, where she releases exclusive content about her life to her fans. She shared her first photos Las Vegas wedding There’s a behind-the-scenes look at Affleck, as well as her custom-made wedding dress with Ralph Lauren.

The reunited lovers tied the knot in July in Las Vegas, with an even more glamorous ceremony and party last week at Affleck’s sprawling Georgia estate.

After that, the newlyweds were excited Off to Italy There they were photographed infatuated with each other.

It’s unclear who sold the footage of Lopez and Affleck’s private serenade.