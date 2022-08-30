JK Rowling says it was her choice not to appear at the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

(CNN) JK Rowling says she was invited to participate in the competition “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” A reunion special earlier this year but declined.

The “Harry Potter” author was on Graham Norton’s “Radio Show” podcast Where she said “nobody asked” for the reunion, she simply decided she didn’t want to attend.

“Yeah, I was asked to be on it and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” she said of the HBO Max special. “I thought it was more about the movies than the books, you know, right. I mean, that’s what the anniversary was about.”

The inclusion of material from a 2019 interview specifically acknowledged Rowling’s contributions to the film franchise. (HBO Max, like CNN, is part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

