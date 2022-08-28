New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

“Harry Potter” creator JK Rowling on Saturday discussed the dangers of social media, after receiving death threats for her support of Salman Rushdie following his knife attack earlier this month.

“I try to behave online the way I want others to behave,” the author told British host Graham Norton on his radio show when he asked how online rhetoric could be curtailed. “I never threatened anyone. “I don’t want anyone to go to their house or anything like that.”

Police launched an investigation earlier this month when a Twitter user named Mir Asif Aziz tweeted “don’t worry, you’re next” to Rowling after calling Rushdie’s on-stage stabbing in New York “terrible news” on Twitter. Rowling says she regularly receives threats online.

“The Satanic Verses” author has been hospitalized two weeks after the attack.

JK Rowling supports Salman Rushdie, then receives death threats: ‘You’re next’

Rowling told Norton that she likes the “pub debate aspect” of social media. “That could be a fun thing to do.”

But she admitted she now has a “love-hate relationship” with him and said she once went off Twitter for about a year before finally returning in connection with a children’s book she was writing. “I can happily go days without getting into a pub brawl”, she said, on the platform.

She said social media “can be a lot of fun” but “there’s no doubt that social media is a gift for people who want to behave badly.”

‘So bloody angry’: JK Rowling slams gender-focused ‘policies that put the most vulnerable girls at risk’

Norton asked Rowling why she was “left out” of this month’s HBO special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” and whether she had a relationship with Potter or any of the actors who played his two best friends in the films. Norton noted that the actors had “spoken out” about her for what she perceived as anti-transgender rhetoric online.

Rowling said she was invited to the event but decided not to.

“I was told to stay on it and I decided I didn’t want to do it,” she said. “I thought it was more about the movies than the books, you know, right. That’s what the anniversary was about.”

Click here to sign up for the entertainment newsletter

“No one said not to come. I was asked to do it and I decided not to,” she added.

She said she still talks to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the series, “more than some, but it’s always been there.”

Rowling has spoken out about her views on gender identity, writing in a controversial tweet in 2020: “If sex isn’t real, same-sex attraction isn’t. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women will be erased globally. I know and love trans people. But erasing the concept of sex robs many of their ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. There is no aversion to telling the truth.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Transgender women are women,” Radcliffe wrote in a statement on the Trevor Project website. The Trevor Project is an LGBTQ nonprofit focused on suicide prevention.