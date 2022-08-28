New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Creator of “Harry Potter”. JK Rowling discussed the dangers of social media on Saturday, weeks after her life was threatened earlier this month when she tweeted in support of Salman Rushdie after he was stabbed.

“I try to behave online,” the author told British host Graham Norton on his radio show when asked how he could moderate online rhetoric. “I’ve never threatened anybody. “I certainly don’t want anybody going to their houses or anything like that.”

Police have started an investigation Earlier this month a Twitter user named Mir Asif Aziz tweeted “don’t worry you’re next” to Rowling after she called Rushdie’s attack on a stage in New York “terrible news” on Twitter. Rowling says she often receives threats online.

The author of “The Satanic Verses” was hospitalized two weeks after the attack.

Rowling told Norton she enjoys the “pub argument aspect” of social media. “It could be a fun thing.”

But she admits she now has a “love-hate relationship” with it, and says she once went off Twitter for a year only to finally return in connection with a children’s book she was writing. “I could happily go a few days without getting into a pub brawl,” she says on the platform.

Social media is “a lot of fun,” she says, but “there’s no doubt that social media is a gift for people who want to behave accordingly.”

Norton asked Rowling why she was “excluded” from this month’s “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” HBO special and whether she was still involved with the films of the actors who played Potter and his two best friends. Norton noted that the cast “spewed” anti-transgender rhetoric about her online.

Rowling said she was invited to the event but decided not to.

“I was asked to be on it and I decided not to do it,” she said. “I thought it was more about the movies than the books, you know, right. That’s what the anniversary is about.”

“No one told me not to come. I was asked to do it and I decided not to,” she added.

She says she still talks to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the series, “somewhat more than others, but it’s always been that way”.

Rowling has been vocal about her views on gender identity and wrote in a controversial tweet in 2020: “If sex isn’t real, same-sex attraction doesn’t exist. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women all over the world is erased. I know and love trans people. But erasing the concept of sex means so many They take away the ability to meaningfully discuss their lives. Telling the truth is not hate.”

Radcliffe responded in a statement on the Trevor Project website, writing, “Transgender women are women.” The Trevor Project is an LGBTQ nonprofit focused on suicide prevention.