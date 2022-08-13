New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

JK Rowling is the author of “Harry Potter”. Salman Rushdie received death threats after expressing support for the attack in New York before giving a lecture.

Rowling took to Twitter Friday and wrote, “Terrible news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him get better.”

After the supportive tweet, Twitter user Mir Asif Aziz replied: “Don’t worry you’re next.”

Aziz is an Iranian-backed Islamist extremist who praised Rushdie’s attacker, According to the Daily Mail.

‘So bloody angry’: JK Rowling criticizes ‘gender-centric policies that put the most vulnerable girls at risk’

He is a student, social, political and research activist, born in Karachi in 1999 in Pakistan, he explained on Twitter. Aziz’s Twitter account has since been deleted.

Rowling tweeted: “Any chance @TwitterSupport could provide some support?” with a screenshot of Death threat.

She also updated fans with another tweet: “To all sending messages of support: Thank you…police involved (already made other threats),” followed by heart emojis.

Rushdie was stabbed multiple times before giving a speech at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York on Friday. The attacker stormed the stage and stabbed him in the neck. Rushdie is undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

The author was last reported to be on a ventilator and unable to speak.

JK Rowling blasts trans activists for attacking feminist protesters

The man accused of attacking Salman Rushdie has been charged with second-degree murder as well as second-degree attempted murder, reports said on Saturday.

Hadi Mater, 24, is being held in upstate New York’s Chautauqua County jail after being transferred from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown after Friday’s attack. The matter is scheduled to appear on Saturday.

Salman Rushdie accused of assault charged with second-degree murder and held without bail

Meanwhile, Rowling has faced criticism from progressive scholars over her stance on transgenderism, particularly as it relates to children and women’s opportunities in sports.

In 2020, Rowling made headlines when she tweeted: “If sex isn’t real, same-sex attraction doesn’t exist. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women around the world is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability for many to meaningfully discuss their lives. True. Talking is not hate.”

Fox News’ Caitlin McFall and Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.