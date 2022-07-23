New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

NBA legend Jerry West did not appreciate this argument Former NBA player And ESPN analyst JJ Redick played with six-time NBA champion Bob Cousy as “plumbers and firemen.”

Redick made the comments in April while discussing “First Take” panelist Chris “Mad Dog” Russo Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.

“Let’s celebrate Bob Cousy in his era, but you can’t compare it to the modern NBA before 1980,” Redick said.

“He’s got plumbers and firefighters guarding him,” Redick continued as Russo argued that Cousy “changed the game.”

Now, West is firing back, calling Redick’s comments “disrespectful.”

“Obviously the game is completely different, the athletes are completely different,” West said on Sirius XM NBA Radio. “And I know a little bit about JJ. He’s a very smart kid and everything, but tell me what his career was like? What games did he decide? He averaged 12 points in the league. Somewhere along the way, the numbers count.

“The reason I’m talking about him is because he’s not an elite player, but he’s a very good player. But he’s got a place in the team because of his ability to shoot the ball.”

West’s NBA career coincided with Cousins’ for a few years, with West playing 14 years from 1960 to 1974. Cousy played from 1950 to 1963 before retiring for six years. He returned in the 1969–1970 season, appearing in seven games for the Cincinnati Royals. Cousy won six championships Member of the Boston Celtics and was named first-team All-NBA 10 times.

“My era, I’m an athlete way before my team,” West continued. “I’ve got a huge vertical and there’s probably no one faster than me in the league. And definitely the competitive part of it, I’d put myself up there with any player who’s played the game today. Winning is all that matters. That’s what led to it and I’ve suddenly gotten better every year, we don’t have the facilities to get better, We had to work during the summer to support our families.

“JJ should be very grateful to make as much money as he did. And Bob Cousy, who I played with for a few years … I think it’s very sad.”

Redick played 15 years in the NBA for six teams and averaged 12.8 points per game.