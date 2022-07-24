New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

RuPaul joked about President Biden’s test Positive for coronavirus Last week, the White House said he was doing well “for a 300-year-old man.”

The reality show host joked during his monologue during guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” On Thursday, “Joe said his symptoms were mild and he was about to fall off his bike.”

The president was infamously unhurt while riding his bike in Delaware in June.

RuPaul initially shared a mock video with Biden saying, “I approve of this message,” in which he looked a little confused while talking about his diagnosis.

Dana Carvey dusts off his Biden, Trump impressions while guest-hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: Come on, man!’

“Hey, Buckaroos, it’s your friend Joey Sack-A-Nickels! As you’ve probably heard, I’ve got a case of COVID,” a voiceover can be heard saying in the video of Biden coughing.

“One of the neighborhood kids sneezed in my Ovaltine, but I’m doing a-okay! I’m hustling and boosting jugs of Dr. McGoos’ Vigor Tonic,” the voiceover continues, showing a 19th-century jug filled with quack cure.

“My only symptoms are some nosebleeds and I can’t feel my right leg! And that’s the reason I sleep on the commode. Believe me, Kemosabe, it’s nothing compared to the time my grandpa grabbed Shepherd’s feet. They had to take him behind the woodshed and put him down.

Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms now include sore throat, body aches: Dr

“The point is I come back to fix Akon – Akon – Matthew McConaughey?” He said confusedly, but various photos of the actor shirtless appeared. “Oh boy, he’s different, isn’t he? Never wears a shirt, good way to catch a cold. Maybe that’s why he got the covid and I had to do this message for him. Anyway, feel better buddy! Now, what am I talking about?”

RuPaul, laughing, said, “Biden hasn’t been this sick since he got scurvy on Noah’s Ark.”

Biden, the elder The President, 79, tested positive for the virus on Thursday. In a real video filmed at the White House on Thursday, the president said his symptoms were “mild” and he was “getting a lot of work done.”

The president also tweeted photos of himself working while wearing a mask.

Biden’s doctor said Saturday that the president developed body aches and a sore throat, but “his symptoms are improving.”

He is being treated with an anti-viral drug.

“His voice was deep,” said Dr. Kevin O’Connor. “His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature are completely normal. His oxygen saturation on room air continues to be excellent. His lungs are clear.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Comedian Dana Carvey also guest-hosted “Kimmel” last week and dusted off his spot-on impression of the president in a mock debate between Biden and former President Trump.