Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for ‘dumb comedy bit’ at Emmys

By printveela editor

(CNN)Well, she didn’t punch him. But Jimmy Kimmel took some time during his appearance on Quinta Brunson’s late-night talk show Wednesday to apologize for what he said. “Dumb Comedy Bit” Some viewers felt that Monday robbed her of her Emmy win.

“People Say I Stole Your Moment” Kimmel told Brunson. “And maybe I did, and I’d be very sorry if I did. I’m sorry done Do it, actually. And the last thing I ever want to do is upset you because I think about you so much. I think you know that. I hope you know that.”
Brunson, as she did backstage after her win, told Kimmel that what she remembered most about the moment was her joy — no ill feelings toward him falling to the floor during her acceptance speech for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.
    “Well, Jimmy, let me just say thank you. It’s very kind of you to say that,” she said. “Honestly, I was at a point where I was just having a good time. Like, I won my first Emmy. I was happy to be there and I was in the moment and just having a good time.”
      Kimmel performed Brunson’s category with Will Arnett, who pulled Kimmel onstage and joked that Kimmel “entered the skinny margaritas” at the theater’s bar after losing the previous category.
      After announcing the “Abbot Elementary” creator and star as the winner for writing the pilot of the popular sitcom, Kimmel remained on the floor at the foot of the microphone stand. He remained there during Brunson’s acceptance speech and commercial breaks, about two minutes total.
      Kimmel remained off camera for the duration of Brunson’s speech, which lasted approximately one minute.
        Meanwhile Kimmel’s opening monologue On Wednesday night, Brunson took a moment to say a few more words of thanks as he walked to the stage and joked that “sometimes you get less time (on stage) because someone does a silent comedy bit that goes on a little bit. Too long.”
        “I’ve heard that happen in years past,” Kimmel replied before giving her the floor.
        On Monday night, after the Internet began to buzz with Kimmel’s anger, Brunson showed kindness to Kimmel backstage in post-victory interviews with the press, telling reporters that “I wasn’t that bothered,” Kimmel was early on. Her supporters and “Abbott Elementary.”
        “I’ll probably be mad at him tomorrow. I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I’ll probably punch him in the face,” she joked.
          It certainly wouldn’t have been a teachable moment.
          “Abbott Elementary” returns with a new season on Sept. 21 on ABC.

          CNN’s Scotty Andrews contributed to this report.



