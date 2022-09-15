Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson for ‘dumb comedy bit’ at Emmys

(CNN) Well, she didn’t punch him. But Jimmy Kimmel took some time during his appearance on Quinta Brunson’s late-night talk show Wednesday to apologize for what he said. “Dumb Comedy Bit” Some viewers felt that Monday robbed her of her Emmy win.

“People Say I Stole Your Moment” Kimmel told Brunson . “And maybe I did, and I’d be very sorry if I did. I’m sorry done Do it, actually. And the last thing I ever want to do is upset you because I think about you so much. I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Brunson, as she did backstage after her win, told Kimmel that what she remembered most about the moment was her joy — no ill feelings toward him falling to the floor during her acceptance speech for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

“Well, Jimmy, let me just say thank you. It’s very kind of you to say that,” she said. “Honestly, I was at a point where I was just having a good time. Like, I won my first Emmy. I was happy to be there and I was in the moment and just having a good time.”

Kimmel performed Brunson’s category with Will Arnett, who pulled Kimmel onstage and joked that Kimmel “entered the skinny margaritas” at the theater’s bar after losing the previous category.

