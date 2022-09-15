New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If you crash my speech, I’ll crash yours.

Jimmy Kimmel “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson apologized for pretending to be drunk at the Emmy Awards on Monday after she distracted herself from her acceptance speech.

Kimmel, 54, and Will Arnett, 52, are the presenters of an outstanding work. Comedy series Award, kicking off their segment a bit, with the actor dragging Kimmel onstage by his ankles, joking that the TV host quit “after getting into skinny margaritas” backstage after losing in his own category.

When Brunson, 32, took the stage to accept her award, she had to climb over Kimmel’s body to get the microphone, pretending to be unconscious as he lay on the floor.

“Jimmy, wake up, I won,” she said Monday after forcing her way over him to get the microphone. She played offstage to thank her family members.

Fans criticized Kimmel for being rude to the star and taking her out of the moment as she remained on stage for the entire speech. However, Brunson was kind enough that she wasn’t upset about his antics.

“I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I’m going to punch him in the face,” she joked. “I don’t know, we’ll see what happens.”

At the end of Kimmel’s monologue for her show Wednesday night, Brunson walked out onto the stage with an Emmy in her hand.

After Kimmel commented that it was “a little early” for her interview, she responded, “I’m a little more comfortable asking. So you know when you’re going to be. Win an Emmy You only have 45 seconds to give an acceptance speech, which is not that much time. And then … someone doing a dumb comedy bit that goes on a little too long and gives you less time?”

“I’ve heard that happens in previous years,” Kimmel replied.

“Well, I’m wondering, or not, more demanding if I can, I have two extra minutes to thank, you know, some extra people.”

Kimmel walked her off the stage thanking the Academy “again” and mentioned several names she missed the first time around.

Brunson was Kimmel’s first guest after the break, where he joked about her acceptance speech, saying, “I missed it. How did that happen?”

He admitted it was a “dumb” bit of comedy. “People are upset. I stole your moment, and maybe I did, and I’m sorry if I did. Of course I did. And the last thing I want is to upset you because I’m thinking about you so much, and I think you know that. I hope you know.”

Brunson thanked him for his apology, but said she was “over the moon” about winning her first Emmy, which didn’t really hurt her. “Honestly, I had a good night.”

Kimmel joked, “It was all Will Arnett’s fault. He drugged me and he dragged me there.”