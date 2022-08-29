Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers agree to rebuilding deal that includes incentives

After months of inactivity after trying to trade one-time franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the San Francisco 49ers and the veteran have agreed to a restructured contract.

Garoppolo, who was due to make $26 million this season, will now take home $6.5 million in base salary. However, his new contract includes incentives that could make it possible for the 30-year-old quarterback to earn up to $16 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Now the 49ers can move forward with second-year pro Trey Lance as their starter and Garoppolo as their backup.

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now for exclusive content delivered to your inbox

Preseason winners and losers:Tom Brady, Jameis Winston look active in preseason debut

Garoppolo has spent the past 4 1/2 seasons as the 49ers’ starter, but he missed three games in 2018 with a torn ACL. The following season, Garoppolo helped lead San Francisco to the Super Bowl, where the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. Garoppolo missed all but six games in 2020 with ankle injuries. He helped the 49ers return to the NFC Championship game in 2021 after appearing in 15 games, but San Francisco lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

In 2021 San Francisco traded three first-round picks and a third-round pick to third overall to acquire Lance’s rights behind Garoppolo. Team officials planned to move on with Lance this offseason and considered trading Garoppolo, who had offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder. Those efforts were unsuccessful, partly because of the salary owed to Garoppolo and partly because of the uncertainty surrounding his recovery. Garoppolo was cleared for action early in training camp, but he did not play in any preseason games.

There was speculation that the Cleveland Browns or New Orleans Saints would pursue Garoppolo, but those talks never materialized and now, rather than cut Garoppolo by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline to save money against the cap, the two sides have agreed to work back. His agreement, to preserve their union.